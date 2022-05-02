Community Update

Classes

NATIVE PLANT ID WORKSHOP: 1 to 4 p.m. May 14; learn how to ID native plants with Jake Wyatt, an Indiana master naturalist and Huntington County native; Salamonie Interpretive Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; dress for weather; $10; advance registration by calling 260-468-2127.

Fundraisers

SPRING RUMMAGE SALE: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and $2 bag sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday; New Haven United Methodist Women, 630 Lincoln Highway E, New Haven.

SETTLERS INC. PLANT SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; Historic Swinney Homestead, 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd.; herbs and perennials for sale; www.settlersinc.org.

“THE FUSION OF ART AND FASHION”: Fort Wayne Art League's brunch and fashion show featuring artistic clothing, a silent auction and a designer purse raffle; 10 a.m. reception, 11 a.m. brunch Saturday; Fort Wayne Museum of Art; $75 per person, $600 table of eight; for information, email mary_lulu@yahoo.com or call 260-403-3061.

Health

HOME-STYLE MEXICAN COOKING MADE HEALTHY: Virtual 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday (also, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 10) and in-person 1 to 2:30 p.m. May 9 (also, May 26); presented by Sue Delagrange; Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana; www.cancer-services.org.

Seniors

SALAMONIE SENIOR LUNCHEON: Noon today; Salamonie Lake's Interpretive/Nature Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; for ages 50 and older; presenter Tim Main from White's 50 East Garden Center & Café will talk about the business, which is run by White's Residential and Family Services students; bring a side dish to share, own beverage and table service; donations accepted; reserve spot by calling 260-468-2127.