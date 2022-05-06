Art Exhibits

ALL WEEKEND – “The Art of the Skateboard” – Ends June 12; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours, fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Orie Shafer: 40 Year Retrospective” – Ends June 12; opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; GarrettMuseumOfArt.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Color Code” – Ends June 5; includes work of Marianetta Porter; also, “Natural Histories,” features work of Erin Patton-McFarren of Fort Wayne; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday with artist talk by Erin Patton-McFarren at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY – Fort Wayne Photo Club exhibit – Ends today; Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; free.

FRIDAY – “Synergy of a Multitude” – Ends June 15; features work of artist Paloma Marquez; opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday or by appointment.

FRIDAY – Michael Rian – Ends June 30; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.

FRIDAY – Jessie Strock – Ends June 30; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.

FRIDAY – Kim LaNoue and Kenya Irby-King – Ends June 30; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.

FRIDAY – Jessie Strock – Ends June 30; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.

FRIDAY – Sandra Bonner – Ends June 30; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.

FRIDAY – Lylanne Musselman – Ends June 30; Stillwater Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road; 435-3222.

FRIDAY – “Faulty Dog” – Ends May 28; features work of Bryan Ballinger; Arts Included Gallery, Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St., Huntington; hours, artsincluded.org.

FRIDAY – “Waiting on a Downfall” – Features artists Wes Larsen and Cody Norman; Bread and Circus Gallery, 3400 N. Anthony Blvd.; hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

FRIDAY – Painting and Ceramics – Features work from “New Directions” by Purdue University Fort Wayne drawing and painting professor John Hrehov and “Architecturally Inspired Wood-fired Ceramics” by PFW assistant professor of ceramics Seth Green; First Presbyterian Church Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.; hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday or by appointment; firstpresfortwayne.org/gallery.

FRIDAY – Photography art show – Ends Sunday; features work of photography class in Department of Humanities and Communication at Trine University, Angola; show in Taylor Hall; trine.edu.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Spring Palette” – Features artists Nancie King Mertz, CW Mundy, Patricia Rhoden Bartels and Beverly Bruntz; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday or by appointment; castlegallery.com. Open house from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday with live music.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Of Land & Sea: Oil Paintings by Suzie Emley” and “Handbuilt Stoneware Pottery by Kathy Corcoran” – Ends May 30; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild – Gallery at Jefferson Pointe, Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.; hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; ends Aug. 20.

SATURDAY – 12th annual Rural Artist Studio Tour – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; self-guided tour of eight different artist studios; for map of locations go to “Rural Artist Studio Tour – Fort Wayne, Indiana & Beyond” on Facebook or email kristyjo52@comcast.net; free.

SATURDAY – Ruth Koomler Art Gallery – Grand opening; open house from noon to 5 p.m. and reception from 5 to 8 p.m. with live music, food and drink; 1107 Broadway; gallery hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.