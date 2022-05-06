Arts Update

ART WORKSHOP: Artlink will host a Cyanotype Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon May 21 at the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St. The instructor will be artist Erin Patton-McFarren. Cost is $45 or $80 for two people; supplies are included. Tickets at www.artlinkfw.org/cyanotype-workshop

ORGAN WINNERS: First Presbyterian Church conducted its 61st Round of the National Organ Playing Competition in March. First place winner is Clara Gerdes Bartz, who graduated from Yale University. Second place was Tyler Boehmer and third place was Theodore Cheng. The audience prize went to Gerdes Bartz.

MURAL INSTALLATION: The Huntington County Visitor and Convention Bureau and Reusser announced the installation of a new mural in downtown Roanoke by international artist Louise Jones, known as Ouizi. Reusser, a web and digital marketing agency located at 150 S. Main St. and owned by Nate and Julie Reusser, will be the site of the mural, which will begin work Monday.

CHOIR TO COMPETE: The A Cappella Choir from Concordia Lutheran High School will compete in the Indiana Choir State Finals Saturday in Indianapolis. Concordia is the only school from northeast Indiana, as well as the only Christian and private school to make the finals.

BOOK PUBLISHED: Kathryn A. Zolman of Warsaw has published a new book, “Are You a Pineapple?”, with illustrations by Walter Policelli, through Mascot Books. Zolman's book was released May 2 and is about how a young boy decides to name his new puppy.

NEW FILM: Huntington University and Forester Films LLC have created the university's first feature film through its Film Production Capstone program. Filming for “Wayfaring Stranger” will begin this month. Students will participate in an immersive mentor-led production that includes table read and casting stages and will work through preproduction, filming, postproduction and distribution. The film tells the true story of a 12-year-old pastor's son in the 1970s who befriends a middle-aged broken down country singer who helps the boy embrace his musical calling and the pastor build a new church. For more information about the film, go to huntington.edu/Wayfaring-Stranger.

NEW COSTUME DESIGNER: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre has hired Travis Eli Whited to be its new costume designer/supervisor. Whited has more than 30 years' experience, including everything from building intricate period garments for Opera Theatre St. Louis to making repairs to Weird Al Yankovic's fat suit.