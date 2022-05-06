Out & About: Calendar of area events

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SUNDAY

Singles Dance – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

HOLIDAY

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Mother's Day Weekend Downtown – Hosted by Downtown Fort Wayne; events and specials through downtown; live music from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Porch Off Calhoun and from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Landing Friday; from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday princess appearances, include Belle at the Allen County Public Library, Cinderella at The Landing and Rapunzel at PNC Plaza, as well as live music from 1 to 4 p.m. at PNC Plaza and 2 to 4 p.m. at The Landing.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Emergence: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 26; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Mothers get in free Saturday and Sunday for Mother's Day in the Garden.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Destination Pierceton – Shopping, food trucks and silent auction downtown Pierceton; piercetonchamber.com.

FRIDAY

Garrison Keillor Tonight – 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, Honeywell Center, Wabash; tickets start at $28; honeywellarts.org or call 260-563-1102.

SATURDAY

Miami Indian Heritage Days – 1 to 4 p.m.; Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road; Fiber arts: cording and twining with Greta Sirios; $7 adults, $5 students and seniors, free ages 2 and younger.

Stargazing at the Preserve – 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.; Lindenwood Nature Preserve, 600 Lindenwood Ave.; $1; registration required by noon today by calling 427-6000.

Three Rivers Filtration Plant tour – 10 a.m. to noon; 415 Baltes Ave.; tours at water plant happen every 30 minutes; free.

“Baby Shark Live!” – 2 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $31.50; fwembassytheatre.org, Embassy box office or ticketmaster.com.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoors, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Muster on the St. Marys – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; The Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; reenactors represent times from early Romans through Word War II; free, donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“You Can't Take It With You” – Arena Dinner Theatre; dinner at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $40; 422-4226 or arenadinnertheatre.org; also, May 13 and 14.

“Midsummer Night's Dream” – Fort Wayne Youtheatre; 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; sensory friendly show 4:30 p.m. Monday with a touch tour beginning at 4 p.m.; First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St.; $18 adults, $12 children and seniors; tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226.

“Twelfth Night” – Pulse Opera House; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday; 1271/2 N. Wayne St., Warren; $15, $5 ages 12 and younger; pulseoperahouse.org or 260-375-7017; ends May 22.

“Mamma Mia!” – Van Wert Civic Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; also, 8 p.m. Thursday; 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio; $16; vwct.org; ends June 5.

SUNDAY

Blue Man Group – 7 p.m.; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets from $50 to $95 available at vanwertlive.com or calling 419-238-6722.