Saturday, May 07, 2022 1:00 am
PEOPLE AND PLACES
Bike event
Gethsemane Lutheran Church and its Scouts units will have a free bike rodeo from 10 a.m. to noon today at the church, 1505 Bethany Lane. Event includes bike safety inspections by Fort Wayne Outfitters, rules of the road from a police officer, helmet safety from Parkview Hospital and new helmets for sale for $6; also, bike decorating contest, speed races and obstacle course. For ages kindergarten through high school. Helmets required.
Giving back
• The Don Wood Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana to implement the Dream Teens vocational training in Kosciusko, Whitley, Steuben and DeKalb counties. The program focuses on a manufacturing curriculum to expand students' employment opportunities.
• Mike's Carwash will have its annual fundraiser “Get a Wash, Give a Future” today for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. The fundraiser takes place at all six Mike's Carwash locations in Fort Wayne.
• Dancing with the Arc Stars event on April 28 raised $205,000 for Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana.
Award
The DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology announced the winners of its annual Historic Preservation Month photo contest, including Carla Hall of Roann for her photo of the Stockdale Mill in the color category.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story