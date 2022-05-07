PEOPLE AND PLACES

Bike event

Gethsemane Lutheran Church and its Scouts units will have a free bike rodeo from 10 a.m. to noon today at the church, 1505 Bethany Lane. Event includes bike safety inspections by Fort Wayne Outfitters, rules of the road from a police officer, helmet safety from Parkview Hospital and new helmets for sale for $6; also, bike decorating contest, speed races and obstacle course. For ages kindergarten through high school. Helmets required.

Giving back

• The Don Wood Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana to implement the Dream Teens vocational training in Kosciusko, Whitley, Steuben and DeKalb counties. The program focuses on a manufacturing curriculum to expand students' employment opportunities.

• Mike's Carwash will have its annual fundraiser “Get a Wash, Give a Future” today for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. The fundraiser takes place at all six Mike's Carwash locations in Fort Wayne.

• Dancing with the Arc Stars event on April 28 raised $205,000 for Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana.

Award

The DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology announced the winners of its annual Historic Preservation Month photo contest, including Carla Hall of Roann for her photo of the Stockdale Mill in the color category.