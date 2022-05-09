Community Update

Camps

CAMP WHITLEY: Kids Camp in Columbia City; boys ages 7 to 8 June 12 through 18, boys ages 9 to 11 June 19 through 25, boys ages 12 to 14 June 26 through July 2, girls ages 12 to 14 July 3 through 9; girls ages 9 to 11 July 10 through 16 and girls ages 7 to 8 July 17 through 23; cost is $330; for more information, go to campwhitley.org.

Fundraisers

PLANT SALE WITH THE PROS: Annual Master Gardener plant sale; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; Purdue Extension – Allen County, 4001 Crescent Ave.; cash or check only.

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT FISH FRY AND PORK TENDERLOIN: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday; Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive; sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor; includes scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee; full-service bar; carryout available; $12 adults, $6 children; more at www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us; questions at 260-444-3634.

TEE OFF WITH TAM: Golf outing at Cherry Hill Golf Course to support McMillen Health; tee time 8 a.m. June 9; $450 foursome ticket; mcmillenhealth.org or eventbrite.com.

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: Gourmet Dinner; 6 p.m. May 17; Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $300; featuring speaker Indiana University men's basketball coach Mike Woodson; www.bbbsnei.org.

Health

SENSORY TOY WORKSHOPS: Stress ball and aromatherapy play dough at 6 p.m. Tuesday and emotion squishies and kaleidoscope at 6 p.m. Thursday; Park Foundation Pavilion, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; for ages 8 and older; free; register at www.fortwayneparks.org.

WOMEN VETERANS HEALTH MIXER RESOURCE FAIR: Hosted by Veterans Administration Northern Indiana Health Care; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday; David Hefner Pavilion, Franklin School Park, 1908 St. Marys Ave.; learn about women veterans health program and how to enroll in VA healthcare.

Lectures

JEWISH CEMETERY AND BURIAL PRACTICES: Hosted by Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne; 4 p.m. Sunday; Bohn Chapel, Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 W. Main St.; Rabbi Meir and Dan Zweig to speak, as well as history of Lindenwood by cemetery's former manager Thomas Pehlke; free.

Organizations

STAMP OUT HUNGER FOOD DRIVE: Volunteer sought for several sites for Letter Carriers' food drive on Saturday; carriers will collect donations and volunteers will sort donations that will be given to 21 food pantries in the Neighborhood Food Network of Associated Churches; locations are Gabriel, 6013 Bluffton Road; Diplomat, 4171 Diplomat Plaza Circle; Centennial, 2525 Independence Drive; Hazelwood, 1800 Hazelwood Ave.; and Northwood, 6041 Stellhorn Road; to sign up to volunteer, go to associatedchurches.org.

TAILGATE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: Noon Wednesday; Manchester Church of the Brethren, 1306 Beckley St., North Manchester; Second Harvest Food Bank will distribute food regardless of home county or reason for need; proof of address or income required.

ALLEN COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: Free online Zoom program “A Genealogist's Guide to Women and the Law” at 7 p.m. Wednesday; to register, go to www.acgsi.org/meetings.php

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF UNIVERSITY WOMEN: Brunch/meeting 10:30 a.m. Saturday; Fort Wayne Country Club, 5221 Covington Road; guest speaker Jessica Fraser on “Women Underserved in Indiana: The Impact of Educational Availability, Wages and Affordable Child Care”; $21; registration required at www.aauwfortwayne.org.

STILLWATER HOSPICE REGIONAL MEETINGS: Open houses called “Here With You” allows residents chance to learn about hospice and palliative care programs offered by Stillwater and grief support services through Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center; 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Wells County Foundation, 222 W. Market St., Bluffton; 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. June 9 at 9th Street Brew House, 101 E. Ninth St., Auburn; and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. June 16 at Church Café, 202 N. Chauncey St., Columbia City; for more information or to RSVP, email KelseyWeil@stillwater-hospice.org or call 435-3207.

UNITED WAY OF DEKALB COUNTY: Day of Caring on June 24; project and volunteer applications being accepted; for more information, go to unitedwaydekalb.org.

BOB LEIMAN TOASTMASTERS CLUB: Communication and leadership training from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today; Ivy Tech Community College, Coliseum Campus, Room CC 1310, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.; 666.toastmastersclubs.org.

JOHN PAULDING HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Museum seeking artifacts from Paulding County Fair for exhibit that celebrates the fair's 150th anniversary; if you have items to loan, email jphs45879@yahoo.com or call 419-399-3667.

FRIENDS OF CEDAR CREEK: Annual meeting 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; Acres Land Trust, 1802 Chapman Road, Huntertown; guest speaker Megan McClellan, executive director of Fort Wayne Trails.