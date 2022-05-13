The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, May 13, 2022 1:00 am

Arts Update

AUDITIONS:

• First Presbyterian Theater will have auditions for “The Play That Goes Wrong” at 5 p.m. May 22 at 300 W. Wayne St. Rehearsals begin June 27. For more information and to sign up, go to firstpresfortwayne.org/event/first-pres-theater-audition-the-play-that-goes-wrong/2022-05-22.

• Van Wert Civic Theater will have auditions for “Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr.” for ages 5 to 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday at 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio. Performances are June 23 through 26. Auditions also will be held for “Hey Diddle Diddle: The Adventures of the Dish and the Spoon” for ages 6 to 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 19 and 20. Performances will be July 30 through Aug. 1. To schedule an audition for either show, go to vwct.org.

ART ENTRIES SOUGHT: Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will accept entries for its annual Themed Art Competition from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6 at the Honeywell Center in Wabash. The theme is upside down and is open to amateur and professional artists. Select entries will be on display in the Clark Gallery from June 9 through July 11. Guidelines are available at www.honeywellarts.org.

COMIC WINNER: Fort Wayne mom and caregiver Kim Reynolds won “Erma's Got Talent: The Stand-Up Auditions” after doing her stand-up comedy routine in Dayton. She will perform with two other winners at the Stand-Up Comedy Night at the Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop at the University of Dayton Oct. 20 through 22.

NEW ALBUM: Fort Wayne band Disappear will release its album May 27 through the indie record label Another City Records in Chicago.

