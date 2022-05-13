Out & About: Calendar of area events

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Legion dance – Junk Yard Band; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

TUESDAY

“The Firefly Tour” – Fort Wayne Ballet; 7 p.m.; Kehoe Park, Bluffton; free.

THURSDAY

“The Firefly Tour” – Fort Wayne Ballet; 7 p.m.; Glover Pavilion, Warsaw; free.

FESTIVALS

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Nature Fest – 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday; Merry Lea Farmstead, 2152 S 425 W, Albion; hosted by Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College; canoeing, campfires, family activities and BioBlitz activities; goshen.edu/merrylea/naturefest.

SUNDAY

Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival – Noon to 5 p.m.; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; music, dancing, Japanese drumming, marketplace, food and demonstrations; cherryblossomfw.com.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Emergence: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 26; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Covington Elementary School, 2430 W. Hamilton Road; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Fiber Arts Celebration – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; fiber arts vendors such as wool, yarn, spinning, felting and weaving.

SATURDAY

disABILITIES Expo – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; hosted by AWS Foundation; resource fair for people with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families and caregivers who are seeking services, equipment and information; free admission and free parking with voucher at disabilitiesexpoindiana.org.

Community Extravaganza – Noon to 4 p.m.; McMillen Park Center, 3901 Abbott St.; games and food for families; also vendors and community resource booths; free.

Allen County Marketplace – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Huntertown Family Park, 2303 Wood Road, Huntertown; open-air market with artisans, crafters, artists, boutiques and antiques.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoors, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.

Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, downtown Wabash; ends Sept. 24.

SUNDAY

Lunar eclipse viewing – Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; 9 p.m.; Star*Quest Observatory, 1720 Webster Road, New Haven; event will take place under clear or partly cloudy skies; free.

Rocket launch – Summit City Aerospace Modelers; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; summitcityaerospacemodelers.com.

Paint with Your Pup – 1 to 3 p.m.; Promenade Park, Auer Lawn, 202 W. Superior St.; $10 registration fee; dog given canvas, paint and dog-safe sunflower butter to complete masterpiece; also pet photo booth; register at www.fortwayneparks.org or call 427-6000.

Sanctuaries & Stained Glass Tour – 1 to 4 p.m.; free self-guided tour of stained glass and sanctuaries at 12 churches; for map and list of participating churches, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/696406491547997/?ref=newsfeed.

Eco Fest – Noon to 5 p.m.; Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; event highlights more than 70 local businesses, non-profit organizations and food vendors focusing on green efforts; free.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.

SPORTS

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. West Michigan; 6:35 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

THURSDAY

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. West Michigan; 7:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Noises Off” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35 adults, $30 ages 60 and older and $22 23 and younger; tickets at fwcivic.org or by calling 424-5330; ends May 22;

“Twelfth Night” – Pulse Opera House; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday; 1271/2 N. Wayne St., Warren; $15, $5 ages 12 and younger; pulseoperahouse.org or 260-375-7017; ends May 22.

“Mamma Mia!” – Van Wert Civic Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; also, 8 p.m. Thursday; 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio; $16; vwct.org; ends June 5.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“You Can't Take It With You” – Arena Dinner Theatre; dinner at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $40; 422-4226 or arenadinnertheatre.org.

THURSDAY

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” – Fire & Light Academy; 7 p.m.; USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; $10, $12 at the door; fireandlightproductions.com; also, May 20 and 21.