PEOPLE AND PLACES

Window winners

Downtown Fort Wayne announced winners of the Fort Wayne in Bloom window decorating contest. They are: JK O'Donnell's, Most Instagrammable; Jones Petrie Rafinski, Most Thematic; and Trinity English Lutheran Church, People's Choice. Steven Troup has been selected as the People's Choice award winner and will receive a $50 gift card to a downtown restaurant of his choice.

Board chosen

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana elected the following board members: Jana Grothaus, Heather Herron, Jenn Molinda, Patrick Scherrer and M. Susana Worth, directors at large for thee-year terms ending 2025; William Schmuhl Jr. and Tom Edington, directors at large for a two-year term ending in 2024; Allen Coultas-Miggins and Stephanie Van Dellen, directors at large for a one-year term ending in 2023; Jenn Molinda and Stephanie Van Dellen, Board Development Committee for two-year terms ending in 2024.