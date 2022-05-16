Community Update

Classes

“W FOR WILDFLOWERS”: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday; for ages 2 to 5; learn about and find wildflowers growing at Salamonie Lake; Salamonie Interpretive Center, Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area, Andrews; $2 per child; to register, call 260-468-2127.

Fundraisers

CARRY-OUT BBQ CHICKEN AND POTATOES: 10:30 a.m. Saturday; Agape Church of the Brethren, 11610 Lima Road; $8.50 per half and $4.50 for pit potatoes; proceeds benefit Ukraine through Brethren Disaster Ministries and Agape's Roof Fund.

FISH OR TENDERLOIN DINNER: 4 to 7 p.m. May 23; Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road; $12; includes fish or tenderloin, chips, coleslaw and cookie; proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity.

Health

SPIRITUAL FOREST THERAPY WALK: Hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana; 2 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday; Metea County Park, 8401 Union Chapel Road; free.

ELEVATE WELLNESS SUMMIT: Mental health seminar for human resource professionals; May 24 at Grand Wayne Convention Center; hosted by Allendale Treatment and Fort Wayne Recovery, Greater Fort Wayne Metro Chamber Alliance and the Allen County Drug & Alcohol Consortium; to register, go to https://allendaletreatment.com/elevate

Lectures

ARCH FUN AND FREE LECTURE SERIES: 11 a.m.; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; Karen Richards will speak about “Urban Farmhouses”; free.

Library

LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Painting with Carl Mosher, “House of Flowers”; 1 to 4 p.m. Friday; for ages 12 and older; $25, payable at class; to register, call 260-4632841 ext. 1030.

Organizations

BOB LEIMAN TOASTMASTERS CLUB: Communication and leadership training from 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 23; Ivy Tech Community College, Coliseum Campus, Room CC 1310, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.; 666.toastmastersclubs.org.