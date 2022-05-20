Arts Update

FILM ITEMS SOUGHT: Huntington University is seeking volunteer extras and donations for the filming of its movie, “Wayfaring Stranger.” The film is a period piece set in the early 1970s and clothing items for men and women from 1960 through '70s are needed, boys' clothing sizes 10 and up and well-worn work clothes such as old T-shirts with no wording or logos, jeans, overalls, work boots, gloves and trucker hats. In addition extras are needed for the set for eight days. If interested, residents can email the casting director at ryan@foresterfilm.com. The film is also seeking donations. Donations can be made at huntington.edu/Wayfaring-Stranger.