Out & About: Calendar of area events

COMEDY

FRIDAY

Tom Segura – 7 and 9:30 p.m.; “I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour”; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets begin at $36; fwembassytheatre.org or ticketmaster.com.

DANCE

FRIDAY

“The Firefly Tour” – Fort Wayne Ballet; 7:30 p.m.; DeKalb Theatre, Auburn; free.

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

“The Firefly Tour” – Fort Wayne Ballet; 7 p.m.; Roman Beer Stage, Angola; free.

SUNDAY

“The Firefly Tour” – Fort Wayne Ballet; 2 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.

Singles Dance – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance – Jeff McDonald; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

SATURDAY

Buskerfest – 3 to 9 p.m.; intersection of Wayne and Calhoun streets downtown; musicians, fire dancers, living statues, magicians and street performers; free; for more information, go to downtownfortwayne.com.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Emergence: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 26; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Spring Bonsai Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Iris Flower Show from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org. Cars & Coffee from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Education and Exhibit Plaza across from museum; free coffee and museum staff on hand to answer questions.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SATURDAY

Trot the Trails horse trail ride – Registration begins at 9 a.m.; ride begins between 10 a.m. to noon and riders must be finished by 3 p.m.; hosted by City of Fort Wayne, Allen County and Three Rivers Horse Trails; ride takes place along the Wabash & Erie Canal Towpath Trail from the Frontier offices, 8001 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10 per rider.

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Road; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

SATURDAY

Tour of P.L. Bruner Pollution Control Plant – 10 a.m. to noon; parking across street at 2601 Dwenger Ave.; free; hosted by City Utilities.

Kids to Parks Day – 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Salamonie Lake interpretive/nature center, 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews; includes sensory hike, crafts and scavenger hunt; $7 property entrance fee for in-state vehicles and $9 for out-of-state vehicles.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoors, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.

Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, downtown Wabash; ends Sept. 24.

SUNDAY

Tribute to Harvey Cocks – 1 p.m.; Allen County Public Library, meeting room A, 900 Library Plaza; screening of play “The Poetry of Wilfred Owen” produced by Cocks.

Discovering Historic Auburn – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; historic walking tours at 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m.; carriage ride tours and live entertainment; also, tour area museums for free; includes, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, NATMUS Museum; Early Ford V-8 Museum, DeKalb County Horseman's Association Draft Animal Museum, Garrett Museum of Art and Monster Truck Museum; for more information, go to auburnmainstreet.org.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.

SPORTS

FRIDAY

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. West Michigan; 7:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

SATURDAY

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. West Michigan; 6:35 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

SUNDAY

WWE Live Sunday Stunner – 5 p.m.; features stars of WWE Raw; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $15 and are available at Coliseum box office or ticketmaster.com.

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. West Michigan; 1:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. Quad Cities; 6:35 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

THURSDAY

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. Quad Cities; 7:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Noises Off” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35 adults, $30 ages 60 and older and $22 23 and younger; tickets at fwcivic.org or by calling 424-5330.

“The Greatest Showman – A Celebration of Humanity-In Concert” – First Presbyterian Theater; 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; features singers, dancers and aerialists; 300 W. Wayne St.; $10; firstpresfortwayne.org/theater or by calling 422-4226.

“Twelfth Night” – Pulse Opera House; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday; 127 1/2 N. Wayne St., Warren; $15, $5 ages 12 and younger; pulseoperahouse.org or 260-375-7017.

“Mamma Mia!” – Van Wert Civic Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; also, 8 p.m. Thursday; 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio; $16; vwct.org; ends June 5.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” – Fire & Light Academy; 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; $10, $12 at the door; fireandlightproductions.com.