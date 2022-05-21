PEOPLE AND PLACES

Grants awarded

The National Endowment for the Arts announced the following grants: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, $10,000, grants for arts project for theater; and Honeywell Foundation, Wabash, $10,000, grants for arts project for music.

Winner

Los Galaxy, a local funk/fusion band, won Turnstone's inaugural “Center Stage: Fort Wayne's Premier Talent Show.” The band was awarded $1,000.

Mental Health Expo begins

The Mental Health & Wellness Expo, co-sponsored by HealthVisions Midwest and Come As You Are Community Church, will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 7910 S. Anthony Blvd. The event offers free workshops on trauma, suicide, depression and mental health neglect, as well as giveaways and more than 20 local vendors and health screening specialists.

Workshops: 10 a.m. – “Understanding Mental Health and Trauma,” Jessica Ryan, advocacy manager, Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana; 11 a.m. – “QPR: Ask a Question, Save a Life” (Suicide Prevention), Heather Henry, SOS Program manager, Parkview Behavioral Health Institute; 11 a.m. – “Depression in the Latino Community” (presentation will be in Spanish), Lupita Valdes, HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne; noon – “The Impact of Neglecting Your Health,” Raphael Bosley, Courageous Healing Inc. and Cross Connections Inc.