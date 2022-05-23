Community update

Fundraisers

BESTIES BRUNCH: Fort Wayne Youtheatre benefit; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18; brunch buffet, bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary's, pop-up shops and entertainment; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $75, $125 for two tickets, $600 table for 10; tickets.artstix.org or call 422-4226.

FATHER'S DAY 5K RUN/WALK/RUCK: Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County; 8:30 a.m. June 18; 602 E. Wayne St.; $20 ages 10 to 15, $25 ages 16 and older, free for ages 1 to 9; late registration fee $35 beginning June 13; benefits A Baby's Closet, military families and Ukrainian refugee relief; associatedchurches.org.

COMMON BOND BREAKFAST: Erin's House for Grieving Children; 7 to 9 a.m. June 14; featured speaker Ben Nemtin, co-founder of The Buried Life movement; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $100 per person; erinshouse.org/common-bond.

Library

MOVIE AND POPCORN: Screening of “Sing 2”; 6 p.m. Friday; LaGrange County Public Library, LaGrange; free and popcorn provided.