Art Exhibits

ALL WEEKEND – “The Art of the Skateboard” – Ends June 12; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Orie Shafer: 40 Year Retrospective” – Ends June 12; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; GarrettMuseumOfArt.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Color Code” – Ends June 5; includes work of Marianetta Porter; also, “Natural Histories,” features work of Erin Patton-McFarren of Fort Wayne; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

FRIDAY – “Synergy of a Multitude” – Ends June 15; features work of artist Paloma Marquez; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday or by appointment.

FRIDAY – Michael Rian – Ends June 30; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.

FRIDAY – Jessie Strock – Ends June 30; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.

FRIDAY – Kim LaNoue and Kenya Irby-King – Ends June 30; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.

FRIDAY – Jessie Strock – Ends June 30; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.

FRIDAY – Sandra Bonner – Ends June 30; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.

FRIDAY – “Faulty Dog” – Ends Saturday; features work of Bryan Ballinger; Arts Included Gallery, Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St., Huntington; hours, artsincluded.org.

FRIDAY – “Waiting on a Downfall” – Features artists Wes Larsen and Cody Norman; Bread and Circus Gallery, 3400 N. Anthony Blvd.; hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

FRIDAY – Painting and Ceramics – Features work from “New Directions” by Purdue University Fort Wayne drawing and painting professor John Hrehov and “Architecturally Inspired Wood-fired Ceramics” by PFW assistant professor of ceramics Seth Green; First Presbyterian Church Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.; hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday or by appointment; firstpresfortwayne.org/gallery.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Spring Palette” – Features artists Nancie King Mertz, CW Mundy, Patricia Rhoden Bartels and Beverly Bruntz; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday or by appointment; castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Of Land & Sea: Oil Paintings by Suzie Emley” and “Handbuilt Stoneware Pottery by Kathy Corcoran” – Ends Monday; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild – Gallery at Jefferson Pointe, Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.; hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; ends Aug. 20.

SATURDAY – 44th Annual Ventures in Creativity – Ends June 23; Fort Wayne Artist Guild; Rolland Art Center, University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts, 2701 Spring St.; fortwayneartistsguild.org.

SUNDAY – Photos of Fort Wayne Sister City Taizhou, China and Pottery by Susan Toney – Ends June 26; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.