Arts Update

STUDENT FILM FESTIVAL: Students in the film literature course at Eagle Tech Academy in Columbia City will premier the short films they have been working on at 6 p.m. Thursday. Seven film crews will show their films on the big screen at Bones Theatre, 655 N. Opportunity Drive, Columbia City. Cost is $3 and money will go toward purchasing camera equipment.

NEW FIGHTER WING MURAL: Art This Way is partnering with Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club on a mural project to celebrate the history of Fort Wayne's 122nd Fighter Wing. The mural will be located at 135 W. Main St. and designed by local artist Mitchell Egly.