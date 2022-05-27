Friday, May 27, 2022 1:00 am
Arts Update
STUDENT FILM FESTIVAL: Students in the film literature course at Eagle Tech Academy in Columbia City will premier the short films they have been working on at 6 p.m. Thursday. Seven film crews will show their films on the big screen at Bones Theatre, 655 N. Opportunity Drive, Columbia City. Cost is $3 and money will go toward purchasing camera equipment.
NEW FIGHTER WING MURAL: Art This Way is partnering with Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club on a mural project to celebrate the history of Fort Wayne's 122nd Fighter Wing. The mural will be located at 135 W. Main St. and designed by local artist Mitchell Egly.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story