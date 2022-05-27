Out & About: Calendar of area events

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

SATURDAY

Wawasee Oakwood Fine Arts Festival – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oakwood Resort, Syracuse; features 33 artists; activities for children and food; free; www.chautauquawawasee.org.

HOLIDAY

ALL WEEKEND

Memorial Day Open House – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Willshire Home Furnishings, 318 State St., Willshire, Ohio; features display of more than 165 military uniforms, military vehicles and other memorabilia; Willshire Parade at 9 a.m. Monday.

MONDAY

Memorial Day Parade – 11 a.m. with a wreath laying and ceremony immediately following parade; parade route begins at corner of Nettie and Parnell avenues and continues to Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; hosted by Allen County Council of Veterans Organization.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Emergence: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 26; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition from Wednesday through Jan. 15; a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SUNDAY

Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; pre-show starting at 6 p.m.; ski shows on Tuesdays and Sundays; free; www.lakecityskiers.org.

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Turnstone Plassman Athletic Center, 3621 Spy Run Hill Drive; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

SATURDAY

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.

Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, downtown Wabash; ends Sept. 24.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.

SPORTS

FRIDAY

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. Quad Cities; 7:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

SATURDAY

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. Quad Cities; 6:35 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

SUNDAY

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. Quad Cities; 1:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.