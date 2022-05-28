GUIDELIGHT

Special events

• Oak Park Church, 14922 Illinois Road, will host Tom Meyer, “The Bible Memory Man,” who has memorized 20 complete books of the Bible, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Meyer will quote the entire book of Revelation. The event is free.

• Ossian First Presbyterian Church, 123 S. Jefferson St., Ossian, will have vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. June 26 through June 30 and at 9:30 a.m. July 3. The theme is “Zoomerang.” To register, go to ossianchurch.com/programs.

