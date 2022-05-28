PEOPLE AND PLACES

Awards

• The Literacy Alliance honored the following people during its Volunteer Appreciation Celebration on May 19: Trevor Waldman, 2022 Gordon Cole Outstanding Program Volunteer of the Year Award; Jane Winnerman-Shaw, 2021-22 Toma T. Davis Volunteer Tutor of the Year Award; Steven Steininger, 2021 Gordon Cole Outstanding Adult Program Volunteer of the Year Award; and Karen Sinish, 2020-21 Toma T. Davis Volunteer Tutor of the Year Award.

• Big Brothers Big Sisters awarded Timothy “Tim” Haffner with its 2022 Don Wolf Award during its 49th annual Gourmet Dinner. In addition, it honored a 40-year match between Big Brother Stan Rice and little brother, Quavis Tate, who Rice met when Tate was 8 years old.

• Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana honored the following local Girl Scouts, who each sold 4,000 or more packages of cookies in the Girl Scout Cookie Program in January-March 2021: Evah M., Roanoke, 5,777; and Juliette Gonzalez, Kendallville, 4,000. Girls who sold 3,000 packages or more included Brookelynn Hart, Hamilton, and Courtney Westrick, Fort Wayne.

Volunteers

Stillwater Hospice is seeking companion volunteers to sit with patients so that the patient's caregiver can leave the bedside for a time. Interested volunteers can contact Sarah Plasterer, director of volunteers, at 435-3222.