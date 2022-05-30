Community Update

Fundraisers

MENTONE EGG CITY 5K/1 MILE WALK: Hosted by Mentone EMS; registration is $25 and available at mentoneeggcity.com; registration check-in is from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. with the race at 8 a.m. Saturday; for more information or to have a registration form emailed, email marshscott49@gmail.com.

FISH AND TENDERLOIN FRY: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday; carryout available; $12 adults, $6 ages 5 to 12 and free for ages 4 and younger; Bethany LCMS, 2435 Engle Road.

TRUNKEN TREASURES: Sell items at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road, during Woodhurst Neighborhood garage sale Saturday; $30 per car; call 744-1867 or send check to UU Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46807.

Health

VACCINE CLINIC: Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic, where COVID testing is also available; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; Ivy Tech Fort Wayne Coliseum campus, Room CC 1640, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.; no appointment required but state-issued ID required.

Library

KENDALLVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: Also Limberlost branch in Rome City; closed today for Memorial Day; will reopen 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Organizations

CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1967 REUNION: 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 17; Pine Valley Country Club, 10900 Pine Mills Road; if interested, respond to email carollepper@yahoo.com, rndunfee@yahoo.com or kzb@frontier.com.

WELLSPRING ON WHEELS: Free food and hygiene products distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; The Church of Jesus Fort Wayne, 2601 Alma Ave.

HUNTINGTON COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: Live and virtual meeting to take place 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Keefer Center, Huntington City-Township Public Library, Huntington; topic will be “Capturing Family History” by Kristan Donk; for virtual access, call 260-356-0824 or email genealogy@hctpl.info.