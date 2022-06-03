Art Exhibits

ALL WEEKEND – “The Art of the Skateboard” – Ends June 12; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Orie Shafer: 40 Year Retrospective” – Ends June 12; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; GarrettMuseumOfArt.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Color Code” – Ends Sunday; includes work of Marianetta Porter; also, “Natural Histories,” features work of Erin Patton-McFarren of Fort Wayne; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

FRIDAY – “Synergy of a Multitude” – Ends June 15; features work of artist Paloma Marquez; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday or by appointment.

FRIDAY – Michael Rian – Ends June 30; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.

FRIDAY – Jessie Strock – Ends June 30; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.

FRIDAY – Kim LaNoue and Kenya Irby-King – Ends June 30; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.

FRIDAY – Jessie Strock – Ends June 30; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.

FRIDAY – Sandra Bonner – Ends June 30; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Joy of Summer” – Features local and regional artists; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday or by appointment; castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Working Together: A Collection of Collaborative Art” – Ends June 29; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild – Gallery at Jefferson Pointe, Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.; hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; ends Aug. 20.

SATURDAY – 44th Annual Ventures in Creativity – Ends June 23; Fort Wayne Artist Guild; Rolland Art Center, University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts, 2701 Spring St.; fortwayneartistsguild.org.

SUNDAY – Photos of Fort Wayne Sister City Taizhou, China and Pottery by Susan Toney – Ends June 26; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

THURSDAY – Salon Des Refuses – Ends June 12; presented by Fort Wayne Artists Guild; an exhibition of works rejected from juried art shows; 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and June 10, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 11, and noon to 4 p.m. June 12; artist reception from 4 to 8 p.m. June 11 with food trucks and live music at Bell Mansion, 420 W. Wayne St.; fortwayneartistsguild.org.