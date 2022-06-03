Out & About: Calendar of area events

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Legion dance – Prime Suspects; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance – Jeff McDonald; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Arab Fest – Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; music, dancing, children's activities, camel rides; for more information, go to www.arabfestfw.com/

SUNDAY

Germanfest – Various dates and times; parade 5 p.m. Wednesday; for more information on events, go to germanfest.org; ends June 12.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; tour buildings of replica fort, talk with soldiers about military life on Saturday and Sunday; free donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org; ends July 31.

Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Emergence: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 26; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition from Wednesday through Jan. 15; a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SATURDAY

Family Fishing Days – 8 to 11 a.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; poles and lessons on fishing provided on North Dock; free.

Kids Fishing Derby – 8 a.m. to noon, onsite registration begins at 7:30 a.m.; Hurshtown Reservoir, 16000 Roth Road, Grabill; derby open to children ages 16 and younger; admission is $4 per car; derby free.

SUNDAY

Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; pre-show starting at 6 p.m.; ski shows on Tuesdays and Sundays; free; www.lakecityskiers.org.

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Engle Road Towpath trailhead, 7171 Engle Road; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

FRIDAY

East Allen County Market – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; East Tractor Supply Co., 5808 Meijer Drive; features baked goods, homemade crafts, local produce and honey.

SATURDAY

Porch Fest – Hosted by Williams Woodland Park neighborhood; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; includes live music, artists at work and storytellers on porches of homes; entrance gate at Suttenfield and Webster streets; $5 children, $10 adults; williamswoodlandpark.com/porchfest.

Miami Indian Heritage Days – 1 to 4 p.m.; Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road; making and using replica Native-style pottery by Erik Vosteen; $7 adults, $5 students and seniors, free ages 2 and younger.

Northeast Indiana AIDS Walk – 10 a.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; hosted by Positive Resource Connection; to register or for more information, go to https://bit.ly/AIDSwalk2022.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.

Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, downtown Wabash; ends Sept. 24.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Fort Wayne Air Show – Gates open at 9 a.m., flying begins at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; features U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet “Rhino” Demo Team, U.S. Special Operations Command Paracommandos and Blacksnakes Combat Search & Rescue (CSAR) Demo; 122nd Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base; free; fwairshow.com.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.

WEDNESDAY

Salomon Farmers' Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 7.

THURSDAY

Pillars of Hope and Justice artist talk – 6 p.m.; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hosted by Fort Wayne Public Art Commission; RE:site team will share inspiration for design of the monument to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Cinderella!” – Wagon Wheel Center; 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 2 and 8 p.m. Thursday; 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $40 adults, $35 ages 60 and older, $20 ages 13 to college student and $15 ages 12 and younger; www.wagonwheelcenter.org/; ends June 11.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“The Unseen” – Playground 630; 7:30 p.m.; Purdue University Fort Wayne, Kettler Hall Studio Theatre, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $20; 416-4461 or playground630@gmail.com; ends June 12.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

“Mamma Mia!” – Van Wert Civic Theatre; 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio; $16; vwct.org.