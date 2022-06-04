GUIDELIGHT

Diocese event

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will have a diocesan-wide Eucharistic Procession and Festival in Warsaw on June 19. Prayer and music will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish. The procession, led by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, will pause halfway through the 2.8-mile walk at Central Park for a prayer and Eucharistic blessing. It will conclude at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish with benediction and devotional hymns sung in six languages, with the festival beginning immediately following. The festival ends at 7 p.m. Parking is available at Kosciusko County Fairgrounds.

