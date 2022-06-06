Community Update

Camps

CREATIVE ARTS CAMPS: University of Saint Francis; Summer Studio Experience, July 11 through 15, for students entering 9th through 12th grades in the fall, Visual Art (cost is $250) or Music Technology (cost is $125); City Strings Summer Camp from July 18 through 22, cost is $275; to register, call Molly McGowan at 260-399-8064 or email mmcgowan@sf.edu.

SALAMONIE LAKE YOUTH SUMMER DAY CAMP: June 16 and 17 for ages 7 to 12; DNR interpretive naturalists, hikes, games and water play; Salamonie Interpretive Center, Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area, Andrews; $50 per child for both days, $30 for one; to register, call 260-468-2127.

Classes

SALAMONIE PRESCHOOL: “C is for Camping”; 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 15 for ages 2 to 5; Salamonie Interpretive Center, Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area, Andrews; $2 per child; to register, call 260-468-2127.

Organizations

ALLEN COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: Awards banquet 7 p.m. Wednesday; Curt Witcher will speak on “What's New at the Genealogy Center”; to register, go to acgsi.org/meetings.php.

CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6:30 p.m. June 13; Globe Room of Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; speaker will be John Weaver on “The Impact of Coastal Forts on the Civil War.”

DISORDERLY BEAR DEN: Meeting 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; members give teddy bears to children in trauma situations and lonely adults.

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL: Celebration of 50th anniversary of closing; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; CC Memorial Plaza, 130 E. Lewis St.; free admission; food and beverage trucks available; RSVP by emailing celebratecc2022@gmail.com.

MARY PENROSE WAYNE CHAPTER DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION: Celebration of 120th anniversary with tea; 2 p.m. Sunday; Shields Room of History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; speaker will be Indiana State Regent Cheryl Baxter.

Seniors

2022 SENIOR GAMES KICKOFF CEREMONY: 10 a.m. today; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; prior to ceremony there will be a health fair from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

SALAMONIE SENIOR LUNCHEON: Noon today; Salamonie Interpretive Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; for ages 50 and older; speaker is Steve Johnson of Wabash County Solid Waste about Wabash River Defenders; carry-in meal with main dish provided and guests asked to bring a side dish and own beverage and table service; for reservations, call 260-468-2127.