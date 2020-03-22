Singing star, 'Gambler' Kenny Rogers, 81, dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned country, pop, folk and jazz with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on records and on TV, died Friday night. He was 81.

He died at home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, representative Keith Hagan told The Associated Press. He was under hospice care and died of natural causes, Hagan said.

The Houston-born performer with the husky voice and silver beard sold tens of millions of records, won three Grammys and was the star of TV movies based on “The Gambler” and other songs, making him a superstar in the ’70s and ’80s. Rogers thrived for some 60 years before retired from touring in 2017 at age 79. Despite his crossover success, he always preferred to be thought of as a country singer.

His “Islands in the Stream” duet partner Dolly Parton posted a video on Twitter on Saturday morning, choking up as she held a picture of the two of them together. “I loved Kenny with all my heart and my heart is broken and a big ole chunk of it is gone with him today,” Parton said in the video.

“Kenny was one of those artists who transcended beyond one format and geographic borders,” says Sarah Trahern, chief executive officer of the Country Music Association.

Rogers invested his time and money in a lot of other endeavors over his career, including a passion for photography that led to several books. He had a chain of restaurants called Kenny Rogers Roasters and was a partner behind a riverboat in Branson, Missouri.