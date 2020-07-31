Friday, July 31, 2020 12:30 pm
Alan Parker, director of 'Midnight Express,' dies at 76
Associated Press
LONDON -- British filmmaker Alan Parker, whose movies included “Bugsy Malone,” “Midnight Express” and “Evita,” has died at 76.
A statement from the director’s family says Parker died Friday in London after a long illness.
Parker was one of Britain’s most successful directors, whose diverse body of work includes “Fame,” "Mississippi Burning," “The Commitments" and “Angela’s Ashes.” Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards at 19 British Academy Film Awards.
