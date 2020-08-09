The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, August 09, 2020 9:30 am

    Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle

    Associated Press

     

    MALIBU, Calif. – Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

    Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

    Cowell created “America's Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story