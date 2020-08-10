The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, August 10, 2020 2:30 pm

    Antonio Banderas says he's tested positive for coronavirus

    Associated Press

     

    NEW YORK – Antonio Banderas says he's tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine.

    The Spanish actor announced his positive test in a post Monday on Instagram. Banderas said he would spend his time in isolation reading, writing and “making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm.”

    “I would like to add that I am relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and hoping to recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infection that I and so many people in the world are suffering from,” wrote Banderas.

    A spokeperson for Banderas didn't immediate respond to messages Monday.

    Earlier this year, Banderas was nominated for the Academy Award for best actor for his performance in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain & Glory."

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story