Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West

LOS ANGELES -- Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday after 6 1/2 years of marriage, court records show.

The move brings an impending end to one of the most followed celebrity unions of the 21st century -- the marriage of a reality TV superstar and a hip-hop and fashion phenomenon with four kids, a vast fortune to split and even more fame.

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, and the two married May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

The beginning of the end of the marriage comes after the September announcement that the show that made her family’s name, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” was coming to an end in 2021 after 14 years.

It was the first marriage for West, 43, and the third for Kardashian, 40. While the union wasn’t long, it outlasted the predictions of many cynics who thought doom was inevitable given the two oversized personalities, West’s well-known volatility and the fact that Kardashian’s previous marriage, to former NBA player Kris Humphries, was brief.

Kardashian’s first marriage at age 19 in 2000 to music producer Damon Thomas lasted until 2004, and in 2011 she married Humphries in a heavily hyped wedding that was televised in a two-part special on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

She filed for divorce less than three months later, though was still legally married in 2012 when she and West, a friend for years who had paid tribute to her in his songs, became a couple, and she became pregnant.

Kardashian is a Los Angeles-area lifer, but West is from Chicago and spends much of his time, including many of the latter months of the marriage, at his ranch in Wyoming, and has said he wants his kids with him there. Their four children are all 7 or under -- North, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and Psalm, 21 months old.

Both Kardashian and West have have parlayed their initial fame -- his for being a sought-after hip-hop producer and the rapper behind “Stronger” and “Gold Digger,” hers for becoming a reality TV star on a par with a movie star -- into bigger endeavors, and have amassed considerable wealth with it.

West’s Yeezy fashion line, with its pricey clothing and coveted Adidas sneakers, has become as much part of his life and persona and his music. Kardashian went from famous socialite to major businesswoman, with mobile apps and games in her name, along with beauty products and clothes.

West has 30 million followers on Twitter; Kardashian has nearly 200 million on Instagram. Both are among the most posted-about people in the history of social media.

West was a vocal Donald Trump supporter who became a minor candidate for president last year; he ended up having little effect on the election. Kardashian has taken preliminary steps toward becoming a lawyer after devoting herself increasingly to freeing the unjustly imprisoned, which had led to meetings with Trump.