'Bachelorette' host to be replaced

LOS ANGELES – Chris Harrison will not host the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” after controversy over racially insensitive comments, ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon said in a statement. He will instead be replaced with two former contestants, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Harrison stepped down from hosting for “The Bachelor” in February following the controversy connected to an interview with “Extra.” He had defended “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after she was accused of racially insensitive past behavior. Past photos of her resurfaced in which she is dressed in costume as a Native American and at an antebellum plantation-themed ball.

He later apologized for his comments, saying in a statement: “By excusing historical racism, I defended it.”

J-Lo, A-Rod remain couple

J-Lo and A-Rod are still J-Rod. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez said Saturday that reports of their split are inaccurate, and they are working things through. A day earlier, multiple reports based on anonymous sources said the pop star-actor and the former baseball great had called off their two-year engagement. The couple started dating in early 2017.

“All the reports are inaccurate,” said the joint statement Saturday “from Jennifer and Alex,” emailed to The Associated Press by representatives. “We are working through some things.”