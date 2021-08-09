Temple's screen rival, actress Withers, dies

Jane Withers, the former child actor who bedeviled Shirley Temple on the screen and went on to star in a series of B movies that made her a box-office champion, has died, her daughter said. She was 95.

Withers, also known as “Josephine the Plumber” from TV commercials in the 1960s and '70s, died Saturday, her daughter Kendall Errair said. Withers was one of the last remaining stars from the 1930s and 1940s, the height of Hollywood studio dominance.

After a series of minor roles as a child actress, Withers was cast by Twentieth Century-Fox in the 1934 “Bright Eyes,” as the nemesis of lovable Temple, then Hollywood's most popular star.

“I had to play the meanest, creepiest little girl that God ever put on this planet,” Withers recalled in 2000. “I ran over Shirley with a tricycle, and a baby buggy. And I thought, 'Oh dear, everybody's going to hate me forever because I was so creepy mean to Shirley Temple!'”

It didn't turn out that way. Critics claimed that she stole the picture from Shirley. Children wrote fan letters admiring what she did to Shirley “because she's so perfect.”

'Night Court' actor Post dies of cancer

Markie Post, who played the public defender in the 1980s sitcom “Night Court” and was a regular presence on television for four decades, died Saturday at 70 after a after a yearslong battle with cancer, said her manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky.

Post was a longtime television regular who appeared in shows from “Cheers” to “Scrubs.” But she was best known for her seven-season run on NBC's “Night Court,” the Manhattan municipal court sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Judge Harry T. Stone.

Post became a full-time cast member of “Night Court” in season three as Christine Sullivan, a sincere and strong-willed woman who served as a constant foil to Dan Fielding, John Larroquette's womanizing, narcissistic prosecutor.