'Sweet Connie' from Grand Funk hit song dies at 66

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Connie Hamzy, a rock 'n' roll groupie from Arkansas who was immortalized as “sweet, sweet Connie” in the 1973 Grand Funk Railroad hit “We're an American Band,” has died. She was 66.

It was unclear when she died.

Hamzy told KTHV that she was finishing her senior year of high school when the manager of Grand Funk Railroad called to tell her that her name would be in one of the band's new songs. “I said, 'Yeah I'll have to see it to believe it,'” she said.

But that summer while she was at the lake with friends she heard an announcer on her transistor radio introduce the new song, and note that a local girl was in the first few lines, she said.

The song that's about the band touring and partying along the way begins: “Out on the road for forty days. Last night in Little Rock put me in a haze. Sweet, sweet Connie, doin' her act. She had the whole show and that's a natural fact.”

Grand Funk Railroad's Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We're An American Band,” told The Associated Press: “So sorry to hear of Connie's death. My memory of her is of a very outgoing 'Sweet' girl that wanted to be famous. That was her goal in life. May she rest in peace!”

Don Everly, 74, part of music duo

Don Everly, one-half of the pioneering Everly Brothers whose harmonizing country rock hits influenced a generation of rock 'n' roll music, died Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 84.

His brother, Phil Everly, died in January 2014 at age 74.

“Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” a statement from the family said. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... living in love with his soul mate and wife Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother. Don always expressed how grateful he was for his fans.”

In the late 1950s and 1960s, the duo of Don and Phil drew upon their rural roots with their strummed guitars and high, yearning harmonies, while their poignant songs embodied teenage restlessness and energy. Their 19 Top 40 hits included “Bye Bye Love,” “Let It Be Me,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream” and “Wake Up Little Susie,” and performers from the Beatles to Simon & Garfunkel cited them as key influences.

Igor Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in US

Igor Vovkovinskiy, the tallest man in the United States, died Friday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He was 38.

His family said the Ukrainian-born Vovkovinskiy died of heart disease. His mother, Svetlana Vovkovinska, an ICU nurse at Mayo, initially posted about his death on Facebook.

Vovkovinskiy came to the Mayo Clinic in 1989 as a child seeking treatment. A tumor pressing against his pituitary gland caused it to secrete abnormal levels of growth hormone.

He grew to 7 feet, 8.33 inches and ended up staying in Rochester.

When he was 27, Vovkovinskiy traveled to New York City and was declared America's tallest living person by a Guinness World Records adjudicator on “The Dr. Oz Show.” He edged out a sheriff's deputy in Virginia by one-third of an inch.