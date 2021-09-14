The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 14, 2021

    'Shark Tank' star O'Leary's wife not found guilty in crash

     

    Associated Press

    TORONTO -- The wife of “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary was been found not guilty Tuesday of charges stemming from in a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago.

    Linda O’Leary was charged with careless operation of a vessel following the Aug. 24, 2019, collision on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto. Her husband was on board, as was a family friend.

    Two people on the other boat -- Gary Poltash, 64, of Florida, and Suzana Brito, 48, of Uxbridge, Ontario -- died from their injuries. Three others were hurt.

    The verdict was delivered in a hearing in Parry Sound, Ontario, that was also livestreamed.

    Kevin O’Leary ran for the leadership of Canada’s Conservative party in 2017 but later dropped out.

