Godfather of Black cinema, Melvin Van Peebles, dies

NEW YORK – Melvin Van Peebles, the groundbreaking filmmaker, playwright and musician whose work ushered in the “blaxploitation” wave of the 1970s, died Tuesday at 89, his family said.

Van Peebles, father of actor Mario Van Peebles, was best known for “Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song,” a low-budget, art-house film, which he wrote, produced, directed, starred in and scored that became one of the most influential movies of its time.