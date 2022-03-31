Diagnosed with aphasia, Bruce Willis on hiatus

NEW YORK – Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family said Wednesday.

In a statement posted on Willis' Instagram page, the 67-year-old actor's family announced that Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that it is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As Bruce always says, 'Live it up,' and together we plan to do just that,” read the statement signed by Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

There are many potential causes of aphasia. It often occurs after a stroke or head injury, but can also develop gradually due to a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes degenerative damage, like Alzheimer's disease.

Renowned for films like “Die Hard,” “Pulp Fiction” and “The Sixth Sense,” Willis has in recent years churned out straight-to-video thrillers. Last year, he starred in a staggering eight films.