Thursday, March 31, 2022 1:00 am
Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
Associated Press
NEW YORK – The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Wednesday said Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday's Oscar ceremony after hitting Chris Rock but refused to do so.
The academy's board of governors met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group's standards of conduct. The academy said disciplinary action for Smith could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.
Many have focused on why Smith was allowed to remain seated front row in the Dolby Theatre after the incident. On Wednesday, the academy suggested it tried to remove him from the audience.
“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the academy said. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”
Also
Comedian gets warm welcome
BOSTON – Comedian Chris Rock returned to the stage Wednesday for the first time since being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, receiving rapturous applause from a Boston audience.
Rock only briefly addressed the slap, saying he was “still kind of processing what happened” Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. “Other than the weird thing, life is pretty good,” he said.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
- Will Smith confronts Chris Rock, then wins best actor Oscar
- Transcript of Will Smith's Oscar acceptance speech
- Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
- Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the GIF, dies at 74
- Pete Davidson skipping ride to space on Jeff Bezos rocket