Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap

NEW YORK – The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Wednesday said Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday's Oscar ceremony after hitting Chris Rock but refused to do so.

The academy's board of governors met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group's standards of conduct. The academy said disciplinary action for Smith could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.

Many have focused on why Smith was allowed to remain seated front row in the Dolby Theatre after the incident. On Wednesday, the academy suggested it tried to remove him from the audience.

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the academy said. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”