Robert Morse, two-time Tony-winning actor, dies

NEW YORK — Actor Robert Morse, who won a Tony Award as a hilariously brash corporate climber in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and a second one later as the brilliant, troubled Truman Capote in “Tru,” has died. He was 90.

Morse died at his home Wednesday after a brief illness, said David Shaul of BRS/Gage Talent Agency.

The boyishly handsome Morse first made his name on Broadway in the 1950s, and landed some roles in Hollywood comedies in the 1960s. “I consider myself an actor — shyly,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 1964. “I love acting. It's a great use of body and mind... With all humility, you hope that you are doing something worthwhile.”

More recently, he played the autocratic leader of an advertising agency in “Mad Men,” AMC's hit drama that debuted in 2007. The role of Bert Cooper earned him five Emmy nominations as best guest actor in a drama series.

“He radiated a wicked joy; it was impossible to watch him without instantly sharing his giddy delight,” wrote playwright Paul Rudnick.

Morse was already well-established on Broadway when he became nationally famous at age 30 as the star of the smash 1961 Broadway satire of corporate life, “How to Succeed...”. The show won both the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony for best musical and ran for more than three years.

Morse's bright-eyed J. Pierrepont Finch was a master of corporate backstabbing as he went from Manhattan window washer to titan at the World Wide Wicket company.

He is survived by five children, a son Charlie and four daughters, Robin, Andrea, Hilary and Allyn.