Comedian Chappelle attacked during show

LOS ANGELES – Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night, and a man was later arrested.

Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.

The assailant was carrying a replica handgun with a knife blade inside, authorities said.

Isaiah Lee, 23, was detained and arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, said Officer Alba Mendez, a Los Angeles police spokesperson.

Chappelle was performing his stand-up routine on the last of four nights at the amphitheater as part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” festival. Chris Rock, who was in the wings of the stage, came out after the attack, grabbed the mic and jokingly asked, “Was that Will Smith?”

Chappelle was attacked as he was wrapping up a routine in which he talked about how comedians have to worry more about their personal security in the wake of this year's Academy Awards ceremony at which the Oscar-winning actor slapped Rock on live TV in reaction to a joke about Smith's wife.