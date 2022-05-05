On stand, Heard tells of Depp abuse

FAIRFAX, Va. – Amber Heard said she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.

“I knew I couldn't just forgive him, right, because that means it will happen again. Like, I've seen the health class videos,” Heard told jurors through tears as she took the stand in Depp's libel lawsuit against her. “I was heartbroken.”

Heard said she walked away after being slapped, but a few days later Depp came back with an apology, a few cases of her favorite wine, and a promise he'd never do it again.

“I wanted to believe him, so I chose to,” she said.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article never mentions Depp by name, but Depp's lawyers say he was defamed because it clearly referred to accusations she made in their 2016 divorce proceedings.

Much of the trial has focused on whether Heard was in fact abused, something Depp denies.

Heard took the stand for the first time Wednesday. She also described a time she said she was sexually assaulted by Depp as he angrily performed what he called a “cavity search” looking for drugs he accused her of hiding.

Heard began her testimony describing to jurors how they met filming a movie and fell in love. Despite their 22-year age difference, Heard said there was an instant connection when Depp met with her as he considered her for a role in his film “The Rum Diary.”

Heard said Depp's violent episodes were usually triggered by a mix of jealousy and drug or alcohol use.

“Johnny on speed is very different from Johnny on opiates. Johnny on opiates is very different from Adderall-and-cocaine Johnny, which is very different from quaaludes Johnny. I had to get good at paying attention to the different versions of him,” she said.

“When it was good, it was so good. I'd never felt love like that. But he was also this other thing. And that other thing was awful.”