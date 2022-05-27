Ray Liotta dies at 67; starred in 'Goodfellas'

Ray Liotta, the blue-eyed actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” has died. He was 67.

Liotta's publicist, Jen Allen, said he was in the Dominican Republic shooting a new movie and didn't wake up Thursday morning. Police in the Dominican Republic said they received a call just before 6 a.m. Thursday at a hotel where Liotta was staying with his fiancee and found the actor dead.

“Goodfellas” co-star Lorraine Bracco, who played Henry's wife Karen Hill, tweeted Thursday that she could be “anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same...Ray Liotta.”

Liotta was also mourned by Alessandro Nivola, who recently appeared with him in “The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” and by the film's writer and producer David Chase. Nivola called Liotta “dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors.” Chase said in a statement that “We all felt we lucked out having him on that movie.”

The Newark, New Jersey, native was born in 1954 and adopted at age six months out of an orphanage by a township clerk and an auto parts store owner. Liotta always assumed he was mostly Italian – the movies did too. But later in life while searching for his birth parents, he discovered he's actually Scottish.

Though he grew up focused on playing sports, during his senior year of high school, the drama teacher asked if he wanted to be in a play, which he agreed to on a lark. And later, at the University of Miami, he picked drama and acting because they had no math requirement attached.

It would take a few years for him to land his first big movie role, in Jonathan Demme's “Something Wild” as Melanie Griffith's character's hotheaded ex-convict husband Ray. He was 30 at the time and hadn't had a steady job in five years.

The turn earned him a Golden Globe nomination. A few years later, he would get the memorable role of the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams.”

Though it moved many to tears, Liotta remembered hearing a baseball announcer during a Mets game complain that Liotta batted the opposite way Joe Jackson did.

“(Bleep) you! He didn't come back from the dead either!” Liotta recalled thinking.

His most iconic role, as real life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's “Goodfellas” came shortly after. He and Scorsese had to fight for it though, with multiple auditions and pleas to the studio to cast the still relative unknown.

Roger Ebert, in his review, wrote that Liotta “creates the emotional center for a movie that is not about the experience of being a Mafioso, but about the feeling.”

Mafiosos seemed to be his specialty (he even narrated an AMC docu-series called “The Making of the Mob”), though he was wary of being typecast. He turned down the part of Ralphie on “The Sopranos” because of it. But he'd still end up playing a mob type with James Gandolfini in Andrew Dominik's “Killing Them Softly.” And later, he would pay his own ticket to audition for “The Many Saints of Newark.”

Liotta also often played various law enforcement types, from cops and detectives to federal agents in films as diverse as “Unlawful Entry,” “Cop Land,” “Narc,” “The Place Beyond the Pines” and “Observe and Report.” Many were corrupt.

Liotta has one daughter, Karsen, with ex-wife Michelle Grace and was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo at the time of his death.