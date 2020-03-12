Weinstein given 23 years in prison

NEW YORK – Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison after breaking his courtroom silence with a rambling plea for mercy in which he professed to be “totally confused” by the #MeToo movement that spelled the Hollywood producer's downfall.

His accusers – those who testified against him and many others who have spoken out elsewhere against the former Hollywood mogul – hailed the near-maximum punishment for his rape and criminal sex act convictions as long overdue.

The 67-year-old, who arrived at the courthouse Wednesday in a wheelchair and was taken to a hospital after complaining of chest pains hours after the court hearing, could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

He was convicted last month of raping a once-aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on former TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006. He faced a minimum of five years and a maximum of 29 years in prison.

The conviction marked the first criminal fallout from a raft of allegations that the Oscar-winning movie producer used his clout to lure women, sexually assault or harass them and then silence them.

Weinstein, who did not testify, addressed his accusers, saying, “To all the women who testified, we may have different truths, but I have great remorse for all of you.” But he also argued that men are being accused of “things that none of us understood.”

“Thousands of men are losing due process. I'm worried about this country,” he said in a calm but creaking voice. “I'm totally confused. I think men are confused about these issues.”

Years of whispers about Weinstein's alleged behavior burst into public view in The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017. In the aftermath, more than 90 women, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and other actresses, publicly accused Weinstein of sexual assault and sexual harassment. The takedown energized the #MeToo movement for speaking up about sexual assault.

He also faces rape and sexual assault charges in California, where the Los Angeles District Attorney's office is working on extraditing him.