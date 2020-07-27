'Dragon,' 'Elm Street' star John Saxon dead

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Actor John Saxon, best known for starring with Bruce Lee in “Enter the Dragon” and appearing in several “Nightmare on Elm Street” movies, has died at his home in Tennessee, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was 83.

The entertainment news outlet quoted Saxon's wife, Gloria, as confirming that the actor died of pneumonia on Saturday in Murfreesboro.

According to internet movie website IMDB, Saxon appeared in nearly 200 roles in the movies and on television in a career that stretched over seven decades since he made his big screen debut in 1954 in uncredited roles in “It Should Happen to You” and George Cukor's “A Star Is Born.”

His striking, angular profile and dark eyes led to roles playing Mexicans, Native Americans and Mongols. Among other characters, Saxon portrayed an Indian chief on the popular TV Western series “Bonanza” and Marco Polo on the futuristic hit TV show “The Time Tunnel,” according to IMDB.

Actress Barbara Crampton wrote on Twitter that Saxon “had strength and charm, which was a great combination. His strong presence allowed him, with ease to command every role he portrayed.”

Saxon won a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in 1966 for his role alongside Marlon Brando in “The Appaloosa.”