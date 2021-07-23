Movies at area theaters

NOW OPENING

JOE BELL

(R for language including offensive slurs, some disturbing material, and teen partying; 1:30)

A small town, working class father embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS

(PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and brief strong language; 2:01)

A loner is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan and learns the ways of the ninja.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

OLD

(PG-13 for strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language; 1:48)

A family on a tropical holiday discovers that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

ALSO PLAYING

A QUIET PLACE PART II

(PG-13 for terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images; 1:37)

Forced to venture into the unknown, the Abbott family realizes the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

BLACK WIDOW

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material; 2:13)

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, 13-24 Drive In Wabash, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “The Boss Baby: Family Business”), Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “F9: The Fast Saga”), NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS

(PG for rude humor, mild language and some action; 1:47)

The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Black Widow”), Goodrich Huntington 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Space Jam: A New Legacy”), NCG Auburn Cinemas

CRUELLA

(PG-13 for some violence and thematic elements; 2:14)

Before becoming Cruella de Vil, Estella dreamed of becoming a fashion designer.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

DIE IN A GUNFIGHT

(R for violence, language and drug use; 1:32)

In New York City, a young guy falls for the daughter of his father's nemesis.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

(PG-13 for violence, terror/peril and strong language; 1:28)

Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

F9: THE FAST SAGA

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and language; 2:25)

Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Black Widow”), NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE FOREVER PURGE

(R for strong/bloody violence, and language throughout; 1:43)

All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

IN THE HEIGHTS

(PG-13 for some language and suggestive references; 2:23)

Magnetic bodega owner Usnavi saves every penny as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

Playing at AMC Dupont

PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY

(PG for some rude humor and action; 1:33)

Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN

(R for language throughout; 1:58)

A documentary about Anthony Bourdain and his career as a chef, writer and host.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY

(PG for some cartoon violence and some language; 1:55)

A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “The Boss Baby: Family Business”), NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

SPIRIT UNTAMED

(PG for some adventure action; 1:27)

Lucky Prescott's life is changed forever when she moves to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit.

Playing at AMC Dupont