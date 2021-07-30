Movies at area theaters

NOW OPENING

THE GREEN KNIGHT

(R for violence, some sexuality and graphic nudity; 2:05)

Sir Gawain, King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

JUNGLE CRUISE

(PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence; 2:07)

A small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, 13-24 Drive In Wabash, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions”), Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

STILLWATER

(R for language; 2:20)

A father travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn't commit.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

ALSO PLAYING

A QUIET PLACE PART II

(PG-13 for terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images; 1:37)

Forced to venture into the unknown, the Abbott family realizes the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.

Playing at AMC Dupont

BLACK WIDOW

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material; 2:13)

Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-In (with “F9: The Fast Saga”), NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS

(PG for rude humor, mild language and some action; 1:47)

The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-In (with “Space Jam: A New Legacy”)

CRUELLA

(PG-13 for some violence and thematic elements; 2:14)

Before becoming Cruella de Vil, Estella dreamed of becoming a fashion designer.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

(PG-13 for violence, terror/peril and strong language; 1:28)

Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Jungle Cruise”), NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

F9: THE FAST SAGA

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and language; 2:25)

Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-In (with “Black Widow”)

THE FOREVER PURGE

(R for strong/bloody violence, and language throughout; 1:43)

All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

JOE BELL

(R for language including offensive slurs, some disturbing material, and teen partying; 1:30)

A small-town, working-class father embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, AMC Jefferson Pointe

PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY

(PG for some rude humor and action; 1:33)

Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family.

Playing at AMC Dupont

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY

(PG for some cartoon violence and some language; 1:55)

A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-In (with “The Boss Baby: Family Business”), NCG Auburn Cinemas

SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS

(PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and brief strong language; 2:01)

A loner is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan and learns the ways of the ninja.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

OLD

(PG-13 for strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language; 1:48)

A family on a tropical holiday discovers that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas