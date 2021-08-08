Helping tell refugees' tale

The sun rises over the mountains, and the director screams, “That's a wrap!” Around 40 cast and crew members immediately break into applause and hug one another. Our celebration takes place in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon, where we just completed shooting the film, “What Is Buried Must Remain.” During the five weeks it took to record our footage, the tenuous social and political infrastructure of Lebanon crumbled around us.

Through power outages, black market gasoline transactions, rapidly deflating currency and the beginning of hyperinflation, we continued with the project. The violence and riots in the streets increased to a fever pitch as the public reached a collective recognition that the Lebanese government had crumbled. The authority and leadership in Lebanon were gone, and the country had become a failed state. In contrast to the environment around us, we were carrying on, creating and giving life to an idea that was conceived five years earlier.

In 2015, a handful of us offered aid and support to the Syrian refugee populations that sojourned through Europe in search of better lives. As the Syrian diaspora continued, we found a unique enclave in Lebanon that badly needed relief. Help was focused on a small geographic area overwhelmed with Syrian refugees in Lebanon: the Beqaa Valley not far from the eastern Lebanon border with Syria.

Food, water and shelter were basic securities these refugees struggled to obtain. Human dignity and respect were in short supply for all. In correlation with the lack of vital necessities, another phenomenon of equal concern presented itself. There was an entire generation of young people maturing within the ephemeral walls of these refugee camps. Moreover, these young people remained deprived of the right to work, of decent education, of hopes and dreams, of creating and maintaining a family. Witnessing the making of a lost generation became the catalyst to create a learning center.

We opened the Manara Center in the Beqaa Valley. This center is accessible to all young refugees. Buses transport the growing youths from their respective refugee camps to a building that contains the hope of a brighter future. Filmmaking, art, theater, music and English lessons are offered. We dance, sing and play together. We do what we can to remind them that they have value and are deserving of human dignity.

As the sun climbed over the mountains, we hugged and kissed one another, goodbyes on our lips as we scurried to the car. All that remains is to move the film to the cutting room floor. We wanted to do something big, give these kids hope, but creating a full-length Arabic movie with our students as the actors, producers and crew seemed like a moonshot. Somehow, we have nearly pulled it off.

In the glaring morning sunlight, we walk into the hospital and request our COVID-19 tests. In the hallway, the screams of the sixth laboring woman of the morning accompany the birds singing their early song. A door to the left flings open, and a naked baby covered in afterbirth is carried through the corridor. Ushered into a private room, the tired doctor violently shoves the swabs up our noses. Coughing, crying and exhausted, we stumble outside into the blinding sunlight.

It is not hard to view this as a metaphor. In the middle of a pandemic, with a country crumbling all around us, we are straining to give life to something new. We desperately desire a renewal of humanity for these poor downtrodden refugees. What kind of life will the newborns have? What kind of life will all our students have?

As we board the plane to return to our comfortable lives, we blink into the blinding sun and whisper out a prayer for the newborn baby, for our young Syrian filmmakers, for Lebanon.