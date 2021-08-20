Movies at area theaters

NOW OPENING

THE NIGHT HOUSE

(R for some violence/disturbing images, and language including some sexual references; 1:48)

A widow begins to uncover her recently deceased husband's disturbing secrets.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE

(G; 1:28)

Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Old”), NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

THE PROTÉGÉ

(R for strong and bloody violence, language, some sexual references and brief nudity; 1:49)

A woman vows revenge when the main that raised her as an assassin is killed.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

REMINISCENCE

(PG-13 for strong violence, drug material throughout, sexual content and some strong language; 1:56)

A simple case becomes an obsession after a woman disappears and a private investigator fights to learn the truth about her.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

ALSO PLAYING

BLACK WIDOW

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material; 2:13)

Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing

DON'T BREATHE 2

(R for strong bloody violence, gruesome images, and language; 1:38)

Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

(PG-13 for violence, terror/peril and strong language; 1:28)

Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive.

Playing at AMC Dupont

FREE GUY

(PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references; 1:55)

A bank teller discovers that he's actually an non-player character inside a brutal, open world video game.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, 13-24 Drive In Wabash, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-In (with “Juncle Cruise”), Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Jungle Cruise”), NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE GREEN KNIGHT

(R for violence, some sexuality and graphic nudity; 2:05)

Sir Gawain, King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

JUNGLE CRUISE

(PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence; 2:07)

A small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Auburn/Garrett Drive-In (with “Free Guy”), Goodrich Huntington 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Free Guy”), NCG Auburn Cinemas

OLD

(PG-13 for strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language; 1:48)

A family on a tropical holiday discovers that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Paw Patrol: The Movie”)

RESPECT

(PG-13 for mature thematic content, strong language including racial epithets, violence, suggestive material, and smoking; 2:25)

The life story of legendary R&B singer, Aretha Franklin.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY

(PG for some cartoon violence and some language; 1:55)

A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game.

Playing at AMC Dupont

STILLWATER

(R for language; 2:20)

A father travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn't commit.

Playing at AMC Dupont

THE SUICIDE SQUAD

(R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity; 2:12)

Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas