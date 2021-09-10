Movies at area theaters

Note: Strand Theatre in Kendallville will be closed from Sept. 13 through Sept. 30, according to its Facebook page.

NOW OPENING

MALIGNANT

(R for strong horror violence and gruesome images, and for language; 1:51)

Paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, a woman's torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntingon 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

SHOW ME THE FATHER

(PG for thematic material; 1:31)

Stories and inspiration about the fatherhood of God.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

ALSO PLAYING

CANDYMAN

(R for bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references; 1:31)

A man unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntingon 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

DON'T BREATHE 2

(R for strong bloody violence, gruesome images, and language; 1:38)

Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

FREE GUY

(PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references; 1:55)

A bank teller discovers that he's actually an non-player character inside a brutal, open world video game.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntingon 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Jungle Cruise”), NCG Auburn Cinemas

JUNGLE CRUISE

(PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence; 2:07)

A small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntingon 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Free Guy” or “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), NCG Auburn Cinemas

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE

(G; 1:28)

Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Goodrich Huntingon 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

RESPECT

(PG-13 for mature thematic content, strong language including racial epithets, violence, suggestive material, and smoking; 2:25)

The life story of legendary R&B singer, Aretha Franklin.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, ABCinema Decatur

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and language; 2:12)

Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Paw Patrol: The Movie”), Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntingon 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Jungle Cruise”), NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

THE SUICIDE SQUAD

(R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity; 2:12)

Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe