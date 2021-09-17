Movies at area theaters

NOW OPENING

COPSHOP

(R for strong/bloody violence, and pervasive language; 1:48)

On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

CRY MACHO

(PG-13 for language and thematic elements; 1:44)

A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “The Mule”), Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

ALSO PLAYING

CANDYMAN

(R for bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references; 1:31)

A man unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a wave of violence

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

DON'T BREATHE 2

(R for strong bloody violence, gruesome images, and language; 1:38)

Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

FREE GUY

(PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references; 1:55)

A bank teller discovers that he's actually an non-player character inside a brutal, open world video game.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Jungle Cruise”), NCG Auburn Cinemas

JUNGLE CRUISE

(PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence; 2:07)

A riverboat takes travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Free Guy”), NCG Auburn Cinemas

MALIGNANT

(R for strong horror violence and gruesome images, and for language; 1:51)

A woman's torment worsens as she discovers that her waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE MULE

(R for language throughout and brief sexuality/nudity; 1:56)

A ninety-year-old horticulturist and Korean War veteran turns drug mule for a Mexican cartel.

Playing at Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Cry Macho”)

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE

(G; 1:28)

Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Goodrich Huntington 7

RESPECT

(PG-13 for mature thematic content, strong language including racial epithets, violence, suggestive material, and smoking; 2:25)

The life story of legendary R&B singer, Aretha Franklin.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and language; 2:12)

Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

SHOW ME THE FATHER

(PG for thematic material; 1:31)

Stories and inspiration about the fatherhood of God.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

THE SUICIDE SQUAD

(R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity; 2:12)

Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe