Movies at area theaters

NOW OPENING

COURAGEOUS LEGACY

(PG-13 for some violence and drug content; 2:09)

When a tragedy strikes close to home, four police officers struggle with their faith and their roles as husbands and fathers. (Remastered from 2011.)

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

(PG-13 for thematic material involving suicide, brief strong language and some suggestive reference; 2:17)

Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about a high school senior with social anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

(PG-13 for sexual content and drug abuse; 2:06)

An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

ALSO PLAYING

CANDYMAN

(R for bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references; 1:31)

A man unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a wave of violence

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

CASINO ROYALE

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violent action, a scene of torture, sexual content and nudity; 2:24)

(2006) After earning 00 status and a licence to kill, secret agent James Bond sets out on his first mission as 007 in a high-stakes game of poker.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

COPSHOP

(R for strong/bloody violence, and pervasive language; 1:48)

On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

CRY MACHO

(PG-13 for language and thematic elements; 1:44)

A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

DON'T BREATHE 2

(R for strong bloody violence, gruesome images, and language; 1:38)

Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

FREE GUY

(PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references; 1:55)

A bank teller discovers that he's actually an non-player character inside a brutal, open world video game.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), NCG Auburn Cinemas

JUNGLE CRUISE

(PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence; 2:07)

A riverboat takes travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

MALIGNANT

(R for strong horror violence and gruesome images, and for language; 1:51)

A woman's torment worsens as she discovers that her waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE

(G; 1:28)

Ryder and the pups are called to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

RESPECT

(PG-13 for mature thematic content, strong language including racial epithets, violence, suggestive material, and smoking; 2:25)

The life story of legendary R&B singer, Aretha Franklin.

Playing at AMC Dupont

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and language; 2:12)

Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Cry Macho”), Goodrich Huntington 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Free Guy”), NCG Auburn Cinemas

SHOW ME THE FATHER

(PG for thematic material; 1:31)

Stories and inspiration about the fatherhood of God.

Playing at AMC Dupont, ABCinema Decatur