Movies at area theaters

NOW OPENING

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2

(PG for macabre and rude humor, violence and language; 1:33)

The Addams get tangled up in more wacky adventures.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

THE JESUS MUSIC

(PG-13; 1:49)

Documentary following Jesus Music through its transformation into a multibillion-dollar business.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK

(R for strong violence, pervasive language, sexual content and some nudity; 2:00)

The formative years of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano, based on the HBO series.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

TITANE

(R for strong violence and disturbing material, graphic nudity, sexual content, and language; 1:48)

Following a series of unexplained crimes, a father is reunited with the son who has been missing for 10 years.

Playing at AMC Dupont

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references; 1:30)

Lethal protector Venom face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-In (with “Malignant”), Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

ALSO PLAYING

CANDYMAN

(R for bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references; 1:31)

A man unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a wave of violence

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

COURAGEOUS LEGACY

(PG-13 for some violence and drug content; 2:09)

When a tragedy strikes close to home, four police officers struggle with their faith and their roles as husbands and fathers. (Remastered from 2011.)

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

CRY MACHO

(PG-13 for language and thematic elements; 1:44)

A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

(PG-13 for thematic material involving suicide, brief strong language and some suggestive reference; 2:17)

Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about a high school senior with social anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

DON'T BREATHE 2

(R for strong bloody violence, gruesome images, and language; 1:38)

Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.

Playing at AMC Dupont

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

(PG-13 for sexual content and drug abuse; 2:06)

An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

FREE GUY

(PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references; 1:55)

A bank teller discovers that he's actually an non-player character inside a brutal, open world video game.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, NCG Auburn Cinemas

JUNGLE CRUISE

(PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence; 2:07)

A riverboat takes travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

MALIGNANT

(R for strong horror violence and gruesome images, and for language; 1:51)

A woman's torment worsens as she discovers that her waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, Auburn/Garrett Drive-In (with “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”)

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE

(G; 1:28)

Ryder and the pups are called to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

Playing at AMC Dupont

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and language; 2:12)

Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

SHOW ME THE FATHER

(PG for thematic material; 1:31)

Stories and inspiration about the fatherhood of God.

Playing at AMC Dupont